Hart leaves City to join Burnley

Burnley have bolstered their goalkeeping ranks with the signing of Joe Hart from Manchester City on a two-year contract.

Sean Dyche’s side has been desperate to sign a keeper with Nick Pope and Tome Heaton both out injured only days before the new Premier League season kicks off.

Hart brings immense experience to Turf Moor, having earned 75 England caps, as well as winning two Premier League titles with City, where he made just under 350 appearances.

Citizens boss Pep Guardiola made it clear that the 31-year-old was not part of his first-team plans, and sent him out on successive 12-month loan spells to Torino and West Ham.

Hart signed for City from Shrewsbury Town back in 2006, and club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak had some kind words for their former player.

“Joe Hart’s contribution to Manchester City cannot be overstated,” said Al Mubarak.

“His 12 years at the club have seen him produce some remarkable performances and heart-stopping saves that will live in the memory for a long time to come.

“He will rightly be regarded as a City legend in perpetuity.”