Van Gaal: I rejected major offer

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has revealed that he rejected an offer which he described earlier this year as one he “couldn’t refuse”.

The Dutchman, who has presided over Ajax, AZ, Barcelona, FC Bayern Munchen and the Netherlands national team, as well as the Red Devils, cited his wife as the reason why he did not take the job.

“If I were alone in the world, then I would have done it, but I’m not alone in the world. Truus (his wife) quit her job in 1997. Ten years ago we got married and then I said I want to get old and be with her,” Van Gaal told Zomergasten.

However, the 66-year-old declined to reveal where the offer came from. In his words, this was “because then the next trainer will only get to ask why he was second choice and things like that, but that job suited me.”

Van Gaal managed United from 2014 to 2016, before being replaced by Jose Mourinho after winning the FA Cup.