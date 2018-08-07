Reports: Courtois misses Chelsea training

Various reports suggest that Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois failed to report to training with the Blues on Monday amid speculation over his future.

Belgian goalkeeper Courtois has made no secret of his desire to move to Madrid, and his agent, Christophe Henrotay, poured fuel on rumours of a transfer to Real Madrid by urging Chelsea to let him go.

“Throughout this, it was important for everyone to be reasonable, and the buying club has come up with a reasonable offer for a player who has one year left on his contract when they know they could sign him without a fee in 12 months,” Henrotay told The Sun.

On Sunday, Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri responded: “I have no reaction on the agent. I am not interested in the agent, I want to hear Courtois. If Courtois tomorrow (Monday) tells me the same, I have to speak with the club.

“I want only players with a high level of motivation. I don’t have an answer for the agent.”

Willy Caballero started in goal as Chelsea lost 2-0 to Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday. He made several key saves, but was unable to fend off the onslaught as Sergio Aguero scored past him twice.

The Blues will kick off their Premier League campaign away to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, with kick-off scheduled for 14h00 GMT.