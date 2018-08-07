Pochettino wants silverware at Spurs

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino insists he remains determined to win trophies despite the club’s lack of transfer activity this window.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

CLICK HERE for more on the Premier League

Spurs have not signed any new players in the off-season, in stark contrast to one of their top-four rivals Liverpool, who have spent around £177million.

The north London outfit are still in search of their first piece of silverware under Pochettino, and the Argentine admits he may not have the players to challenge for trophies but he will keep fighting in every competition.

“If some people believe the manager of Tottenham doesn’t want to win they are not right in their minds,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I’m here to win. The reality is to win and to have the argument about whether you have the tools to win is a different matter. We have had massive success at the club, getting [to the] Champions League for a third year in a row.

“But maybe that is not enough and maybe we need to change certain things because for me it is not enough. I want to challenge and fight to win things until the end, that moment when my chairman Daniel Levy says to me, ‘Mauricio go home and find another project’.

“Winning is my concern and I feel responsible for this after four years with the club to try to achieve this.

“Maybe our history and the reality is different, but the players are fighting and working so hard and we are there with them.”