Biggest talking points ahead of the new Premier League season

With only a few days remaining before the official kick-off of the English Premier League, teams are quickly adding the finishing touches in their squad, tactics and formations to start the season.

Some teams are looking to compete for a spot atop the table, while the others are hoping they have enough to steer clear off the last three spots by the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Along with the other top-flight leagues across Europe, many follow the EPL for the drama, action and excitement they offer every game week.

Expect this year to be an action-packed affair with so many teams looking to dethrone last year’s champions Manchester City.

While each team has their own story to unfold, here might be the biggest talking points heading into the new campaign.

WILL UNAI EMERY REIGNITE ARSENAL?

For the first time in over two decades, Arsenal supporters will no longer see Arsene Wenger leading the team out at the Emirates Stadium.

After 22 years with the club, the Frenchman has stepped down, allowing former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain manager Unai Emery to take the reigns as the manager.

This ultimately marks the new dawn for Arsenal football, and many are hoping that Emery can finally steer them back to constantly challenge for the EPL title.

All fans have at the moment are pre-season matches like their 5-1 victory over PSG in a friendly, but it appears that Emery has done all he could with what he had to strengthen the team. With no UEFA Champions League football this year, the Gunners may have a chance to concentrate in the league and regain their past glory in England.

HAVE CHELSEA NOW FOUND THE BEST MANAGER?

After a disappointing 2017-18 campaign, Chelsea finally parted ways with Italian coach Antonio Conte. With his departure, it marked the new beginning at Stamford Bridge with famed coach Maurizio Sarri entering the fray.

As he leads Chelsea, he brings with him a great understanding of the game and a different mindset that should help the Blues rediscover the fire from beneath them.

Sarri also brought Jorginho in with him from Napoli.

Known for being a great tactician and developing his team into an aggressive and offensive-minded group, many are excited how Chelsea will fare this season. The manager spot has always been a hot-seat for whoever is in place but Sarri has the demeanour that only helps him as he appears to relish in the moment and that may bring out the best in a club that is always hunger for success.

CAN LIVERPOOL’S MOMENTUM CATAPAULT THEM TO THE TOP?

Undoubtedly one of the most exciting teams in the English Premier League, Liverpool’s hard-nosed offensive style has garnered applause and attention from even the most casual fans.

Jurgen Klopp has transformed this team since his arrival and now they seem to be at the cusp of greatness as many are predicting them to be the closest rivals to Manchester City in the coming campaign.

Already with a squad that reached the UEFA Champions League final only a few months ago, the Reds have added big names and addressed all areas of improvement that only make them even more dangerous.

They finished fourth last season and many are expecting them to finish closer to the top in the 2018-19 EPL season.

IS EVERYTHING OKAY IN MANCHESTER UNITED?

Finishing second last season to their noisy neighbors was a tough pill to swallow for Manchester United and their fans.

They added a few new names to the fold like Fred and Diogo Dalot, but most of the headlines about the Red Devils are about their manager, Jose Mourinho.

The “Special One” has constantly been seen as a frustrated coach when conducting interviews, throwing verbal jabs at rivals while complaining about fixture schedules and completing transfers throughout the pre-season.

With an enigmatic coach like the Portuguese, much of the attention has been deflected and many are now worrying about how all these can affect the team’s play as the new season arrives. The Red Devils still have a strong team with players like Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez who can carry the load, but are they 100 per cent ready?

CAN ANYONE CHASE MANCHESTER CITY?

Finally, the definitive question remains if anyone has the squad to topple Manchester City?

With a great pre-season highlighted with an FA Community Shield win, City seem ready and determined to defend their English Premier League title against all oppositions.

Their manager, Pep Guardiola has done an amazing job since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium, and last year’s performance was close to perfection. With only two losses in the league, the Citizens were runaway champions as they finished with 100 points and 19 points clear of their next rival.

The team’s core remains intact with few great signings to add to their depth – giving a scary look that City may only be getting started. They may be EPL champions for multiple years.