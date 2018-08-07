Ghezzal excited to work with Puel

Leicester boss Claude Puel has bolstered his attacking options ahead of the new season with the capture of Rachid Ghezzal from Monaco.

The 26-year-old winger will finally get the chance to work with Puel, who managed Lyon when he was still in the academy at Centre Tola Vologe.

Ghezzal graduated to the first team in 2012, one year after the Frenchman had parted ways with Les Gones, but they have been reunited at the King Power Stadium.

The Algeria international leaves Les Rouges et Blancs after just one season, having made 26 appearances in Ligue 1, of which just seven were starts. He has put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Foxes.

“I’m very excited and very happy to be here. I know the coach from Lyon and this is where I want to be,” Ghezzal told LCFC TV.

“It’s a good club and an ambitious one too. Leicester City has many great players and I hope we will have a great season.”

Puel added: “I’m very pleased to welcome Rachid to Leicester City Football Club. He’s an exciting addition to our group who will bring creativity and competition ahead of an important season for us.

“I know his qualities from my time at Lyon, where he was in the academy, and I look forward to seeing him test himself in the Premier League.”