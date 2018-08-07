United rebuff Barca’s Pogba swap offer

Manchester United have reportedly turned down an approach from Barcelona for star midfielder Paul Pogba.

Sky Italy said that Barcelona offered £45 million plus Colombian defender Yerry Mina and Portuguese defender Andre Gomes in exchange for the French World Cup winner.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola is said to have been in Manchester on Monday to try and force the move.

The reports said that United do not want Pogba to leave.

Barcelona serious about wanting to sign Paul Pogba. Big problem for Man United is Spanish window does not close until 31 August. No wonder United voted against window closing early in England — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 6, 2018

The 25-year-old signed returned to training this week after extra time off following France’s World Cup win last month.

United signed Pogba for a world record fee of £93.25 million in 2016. He has three years left on his contract.

With the Premier League transfer deadline closing on Thursday, United would have two just days to find a replacement.

The Spanish window does not close until August 31, meaning Barcelona have until the end of the month to try and sign Pogba in this window.

Mina, 23, was one of Colombia’s stars at the recent World Cup, the towering central defender scoring three goals in three games.

Gomes has 29 caps for Portugal. He joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2016 but has struggled to hold down a starting position, making just 16 appearances last season.