Gundogan: City can’t wait for the new season

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes the defending Premier League champions are feeling confident after beating Chelsea in the Community Shield.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat the Blues 2-0 thanks to a brace from Sergio Aguero, who scored in the 13th and 58th minutes at Wembley on Sunday.

Gundogan, who started the game on the bench but came on at half-time for Leroy Sane, was delighted to lift the trophy and believes City are now in the best mindset to take on the new league season.

“I wouldn’t say it was necessary to give us confidence, but you never really know what to expect in the first weeks when the season starts and the important games start,” he told the club’s official website.

“You do not know 100 percent what your level is, so that’s why, ahead of next week, it was a great test for us – even though it was for a trophy.

“It was the last test before the Premier League season and, at the end, we feel ready right now. We can’t wait for the season to start.”

City kick off their league campaign with a trip to Emirates Stadium on Saturday, where they will face an Arsenal team aiming to do well under new head coach Unai Emery.