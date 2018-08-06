Sarri wants to speak to Courtois

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is eager to speak to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois before a decision is made on the Belgian’s future at the club.

According to the player’s agent, Courtois is hoping to sign for Real Madrid in order to be closer to his family, who live in Madrid, but Sarri insists he is not interested in what the agent has to say but would rather speak directly to the Belgium international.

Chelsea appear unwilling to part ways with their star goalkeeper as they are yet to secure a replacement for him, with the new Premier League season only days away. Willy Caballero started in goal for the Blues in their 2-0 Community Shield defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

“I am not interested in the agent,” Sarri said.

“I want to hear Courtois [and see] if Courtois, tomorrow, will say to me the same.

“I have to speak with my player, of course. I want only players who play with a very high level of motivation. I don’t have anything to answer to the agent.”