Premier League |

Reaction as Aguero hits 200th City goal

Sergio Aguero fired Manchester City to Community Shield glory on Sunday, breaking records as he made a decisive impact in the traditional top flight football season opener.

The Argentine struck in the 13th and 58th minutes with two typical strikers goals to seal a 2-0 win for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Aguero’s first goal also set a new club record as he became the first ever City player to bag 200 goals, in just his 293rd game for the club.

Online reaction to his setting of the landmark was as swift as one of his deadly strikes.

Is he one of the best, or the very best?

