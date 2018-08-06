Reaction as Aguero hits 200th City goal

Sergio Aguero fired Manchester City to Community Shield glory on Sunday, breaking records as he made a decisive impact in the traditional top flight football season opener.

The Argentine struck in the 13th and 58th minutes with two typical strikers goals to seal a 2-0 win for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Top finish from Aguero after a great run from Phil Foden pic.twitter.com/Bu3242kOyc — City Lens (@MCFCLens) August 5, 2018

Aguero’s first goal also set a new club record as he became the first ever City player to bag 200 goals, in just his 293rd game for the club.

Online reaction to his setting of the landmark was as swift as one of his deadly strikes.

200 – Sergio Aguero has become the first ever player to score 200 goals for @ManCity. Historic. pic.twitter.com/PcMntCXg5Q — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 5, 2018

👨‍👦 – 2011: Foden was 11-years-old watching Aguero score his first City goal – 2018: Foden sets up Aguero's 200th City goal #MCFC #CommunityShield pic.twitter.com/BvcmEhAKvd — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) August 5, 2018

200 – Sergio Aguero's 200 goals for Man City:

146 Right Footed

35 Left Footed

19 Headed

181 Inside Box

19 Outside Box

Breakdown. https://t.co/i5nBnBmXkQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 5, 2018

2⃣0⃣0⃣ goals for the living legend Sergio Aguero. pic.twitter.com/DJ1ijnMpKV — City Watch (@City_Watch) August 5, 2018

I still continue to ask how City will replace Aguero ? — Paul Harris (@PaulskipHarris) August 5, 2018

Aguero 200 goals for city. One of the most underrated players in the pl in the grand scheme of things. Never mentioned among the elites — P™ (@Cechque) August 5, 2018

10 – 10 of Sergio Aguero's 201 @ManCity goals have come against Chelsea – only against Newcastle (14) has he scored more for the Citizens. Favourites. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 5, 2018

Aguero doesn’t get enough credit as a striker. He has the best Goal per Game average in the EPL last season, he has scored 148 goals for Man City in 207 games. He’s one of the best strikers in the world. — JAGS (@EtniesJags) August 5, 2018

Is he one of the best, or the very best?