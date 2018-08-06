Mourinho warns of ‘difficult season’ for United

Jose Mourinho has warned that Manchester United face a “difficult season” if they fail to add to their squad before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s 1-0 friendly loss to Bayern Munich, Mourinho told MUTV that United risk falling behind the Premier League’s other top clubs without more investment in players.

United have signed just three players this summer – Brazil midfielder Fred, young Portuguese defender Diogo Dalot and reserve keeper Lee Grant.

They have been linked to several other players, with Leicester defender Harry Maguire apparently still their number one target.

“My CEO knows what I want for quite a long time,” Mourinho said.

“He knows what I want, I know that he tries to do the best for me and I still have a few days to wait what is going to happen.

“The other clubs who compete with us are really strong and have fantastic squads, like Chelsea, Tottenham or Manchester City, or they are investing massively like Liverpool, that are buying everything and everybody.

“And if we don’t make our team better it will be a difficult season for us.”

United open their Premier League campaign on Friday when they play Leicester at Old Trafford.