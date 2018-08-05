Giroud dispels Marseille rumours

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has poured cold water on speculation that he’s considering a return to France after six years in the Premier League.

The 2018 World Cup winner endured a frustrating first six months at Stamford Bridge following his January switch from city neighbours Arsenal.

Giroud made just six league starts for the Blues during the second half of last season, although he registered two goals and two assists in four FA Cup appearances to help the west Londoners win the title.

More success followed as the 31-year-old lifted football’s most coveted trophy in Russia last month with France, who beat Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup final.

However, he faces competition from Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi for a place in the starting line-up under new head coach Maurizio Sarri, who replaced Antonio Conte at the helm three weeks ago.

Marseille are believed to be ready to offer Giroud regular first-team football, but the Frenchman insists he won’t be heading back home in the foreseeable future and dismissed reports that he was pondering retirement with Les Bleus.

“I have heard many things that have been said in the media,” the Grenoble youth product said in an interview with Le Dauphine.

“In the near future, my goal isn’t to return to France. For now, I’m a Chelsea player.

“I have no limits. I feel good physically, I’m still young. I have not set a date for my international retirement.”