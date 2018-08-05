Hazard asks Sarri for extra day off

Eden Hazard is set to return to club duty after the Community Shield, having asked Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri for an extra day off.

The Blues will face Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off set for 14h00 GMT. However, star attacking midfielder Hazard will seemingly play no part.

Hazard has been linked with a potential move to Real Madrid and has suggested that he feels it is time for him to take a new step in his career after six years at Chelsea. However, Sarri insisted that the pair did not discuss the Belgian’s future.

#CommunityShield day! 🏆 Ready to start the season in the right way… 💪 pic.twitter.com/gz4S7rhEog — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) 5 August 2018

“We didn’t talk about this,” the Italian said when asked about the topic, according to Sky Sports.

“We talked only about ‘can I arrive on Monday instead of Sunday?’

“In this moment there is no problem for Hazard.”

Sarri did not reveal whether or not he granted the 27-year-old an additional day off, but reports suggest that Hazard was successful in his request.

The Belgian scored 12 goals for Chelsea in 2017/18 before captaining his country to the FIFA World Cup semifinals in Russia.