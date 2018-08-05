Klopp hints at more transfer business for Liverpool

With the 9 August deadline for the transfer window fast approaching, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that the Reds have not yet finalised their business.

Liverpool have already added Naby Keita, Fabinho, Isaac Christie-Davies, Alisson Becker and Xherdan Shaqiri to their ranks during this off-season.

The Reds have also offloaded 16 players, but Klopp confirmed that there may be more departures and/or additional arrivals.

“We will see what happens,” Klopp said on the subject of potential last-minute transfers after beating Napoli 5-0 in Dublin, according to Sky Sports.

“Yes,” he replied when asked whether or not he expected more business in or out of his club.

“I cannot kill your D-day [Sky Sports Deadline Day] show, people sit there in front of the television all day waiting,” he added.

“If any player from my team is available, then in every other situation in my life as a manager I would have bought all of them, to be honest.

“They are all fantastic boys, they are able to play fantastic football.”

The Reds will kick off their Premier League season against West Ham United on 12 August.