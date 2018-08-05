Pre-season wins for Gunners and Reds, Spurs downed

Liverpool looked in ominous form as they thumped Napoli 5-0 in their final pre-season match at the Aviva Stadium in Ireland on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge all got in on the act as Jurgen Klopp’s side dominated proceedings in Dublin.

Klopp would also have been pleased by new signing Alisson marking his debut for his new club with a clean sheet. Alisson only had one serious save to make when he turned away a first-half effort from Lorenzo Insigne.

Liverpool made the Brazilian the world’s most expensive goalkeeper when they agreed a deal with Roma last month worth up to £66.8m.

James Milner opened the Reds’ account in just the fourth minute but was forced off after a clash of heads in the second half. He later received 15 stitches for his troubles.

Meanwhile at the Friends Arena in Stockholm there was a solid 2-0 result for Unai Emery’s Arsenal over another Serie A side, Lazio.

Eighteen-year-old forward Reiss Nelson opened the scoring for the Gunners in the first half before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added a second after the break.

It was a very different story for Tottenham Hotspur in Spain, where they suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat against Girona.

Key players like Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli, Toby Alderweireld, Mousa Dembele and Jan Vertonghen were all missing from the Spurs line-up, however.

Tottenham took the lead through Lucas Moura’s free-kick, but goals came from Juanpe, Anthony Lozano, Portu and Aleix Garcia sealed a big win for the home side.

Results from Saturday’s pre-season friendlies

Liverpool 5-0 Napoli

Arsenal 2-0 Lazio

Girona 4-1 Tottenham

Bournemouth 5-2 Marseille

Everton 2-3 Valencia

Fulham 2-2 Celta Vigo

Newcastle 0-1 FC Augsburg

Southampton 0-3 VfL Borussia Mönchengladbach

Watford 1-1 Sampdoria

Wolves 2-1 Villarreal

Crystal Palace 4-1 Toulouse

Lille 1-2 Leicester

Cardiff 1-2 Betis