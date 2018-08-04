Sarri only expecting one more Chelsea signing

Maurizio Sarri believes Chelsea only need to add one more player before the transfer deadline, despite a modest summer of signings at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have only brought in midfielder Jorginho and back-up goalkeeper Rob Green since the end of last season, with intense speculation over whether Willian, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois will still be at the club after the August 9 deadline.

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha are among the players who have been linked with a move to the club.

But new boss Sarri does not appear to be expecting a last-minute rush of fresh faces arriving.

“I think we need something. But only maybe one player,” said Sarri.

“I spoke with the club about the market but only one time, no more. I spoke about positions but no specifics – no names – so I don’t know.”