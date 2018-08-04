Doucoure signs five-year deal at Watford

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has committed his future to the Premier League outfit by signing a new five-year contract with the club.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a successful campaign with the Hornets last season and reportedly drew the attention of Liverpool, Tottenham, and Arsenal.

However, Watford has tied down the talented Frenchman to a long-term contract and will be hoping he can build on the impressive performances he produced in the Premier League last season.

“I am delighted that Abdoulaye has shown his commitment to what we are trying to achieve by signing a new long-term contract with Watford Football Club,” said Watford chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury.

“It has become perfectly clear that our ambitions as a club match Abdoulaye’s ambitions as a player, and we are looking forward to continuing to work together to reach our goals.”

Doucoure played 37 Premier League games for Watford in 2017/18 and scored seven goals while providing four assists.