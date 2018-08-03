Silva snapped up by West Ham

West Ham United have added yet another player to their ever-increasing ranks in Xande Silva from Vitoria de Guimaraes.

The 21-year-old former Portuguese under 20 international, who has represented his country from under 15, and joins the Hammers on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Silva is set to initially link up with the club’s reserve side and could play his first game in a friendly against Watford on Friday.

A new face at The Academy of Football… #WelcomeXande pic.twitter.com/yZkj52MzNj — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) August 2, 2018

Speaking to the team’s official website following his unveiling, the speedy forward said: “This is a very important moment for me. This is a new experience for me, out of Portugal. I am very happy to be here at West Ham.

“I am a technical player and I am very fast. I will give West Ham 100 per cent on the pitch every time I play.

“It’s a big dream of mine to play here in England.”

Hammers academy director Terry Westley added: “I would like to welcome Xande Silva to West Ham United and wish him a successful future with the club.

“He has shown good promise in his early career with Vitoria de Guimaraes and through the youth levels with Portugal.

“He is now joining a very talented group of Under-23 players here and will continue the next stage of his development with us. We look forward to watching his progress over the course of the coming season.”

Silva played 26 times for Vitoria de Guimaraes last season having worked his way up through the club’s youth structures.