Hodgson: Zaha is integral to Palace’s plans

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson insists he is unfazed by the speculation surrounding Wilfried Zaha and believes he will stay at the Eagles this season.

Zaha was linked with a move to Chelsea after scoring nine Premier League goals last term to help keep Palace up, but they reportedly turned down a £30million plus Danny Drinkwater offer and are keen to hold on to their star player.

Rumours have also circulated that Zaha is eyeing a move away from Selhurst Park, but Hodgson says he doesn’t read too much into those reports.

“I don’t read those stories to be perfectly honest, they circulate all the time,” Hodgson told talkSPORT.

“I spoke to Wilf yesterday and he certainly gave me no indication it was true about wanting to quit the club. In fact, we were talking about how good the new signings were and how they would help us.

“I’m afraid I prefer to stay in that world where I speak to the players and watch them train rather than follow what is happening in the mass media.

“The thing with Wilf is very simple. He’s very much an integral part of our plans.

“Everyone likes him. Everyone admires him, he knows that and I think he likes and respects the club as well.

“So, my hope and my plan absolutely is that he will stay. I’ll let the speculation continue and I will continue happy to work with him.”