Pedro signs on at Chelsea

Pedro has handed Chelsea a boost by signing a new one-year extension to his contract with the Premier League club.

The 31-year-old former Barcelona striker joined the Blues in 2015 and has excelled at times, netting 28 times in his 131 appearances.

The versatile attacker remains an integral part of the Chelsea squad and will looking to maake an impact when called upon this season.

I’m really happy to continuing defending the colours of this great club!! Come on Blues!! 💙 / Muy feliz por seguir defendiendo los colores de este gran club!! 😃🔵👍🏻 @ChelseaFC #ChelseaFC #CFC #Pedro2020 pic.twitter.com/69bjW6Jkyb — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) August 3, 2018

He has already scored twice in pre-season, and revealed his delight at penning a new deal, until 2020.

Pedro told the club’s official website: “It is very good for me, I am really happy here in the club, with my team-mates, the supporters and the club in general.

“It’s important for me to continue with Chelsea, I am comfortable here and want to win new titles and trophies. I want to help the team, score goals, and I repeat, I am really happy.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “We are very happy to secure Pedro’s services for another year.

“Since becoming a Chelsea player he has regularly demonstrated his quality on the field and we look forward to seeing him continue to flourish under the guidance of Maurizio Sarri.”