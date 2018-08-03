Jesus signs contract extension at City

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Premier League champions until 2023.

The Brazil international joined the Citizens from Palmeiras in January 2017 and enjoyed his first full season with the club in 2017/18, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists in 29 league games as Pep Guardiola’s men ran away with the Premier League in record-breaking fashion.

“I would like to thank the fans for the welcome and for how well they have treated me,” Jesus told City’s official website.

“I can say that it was the best decision I’ve made in my life to come to Manchester City because whilst I’m here I’m improving as a professional and as a person.

“Also thanks to the club for being so organised and focused since I arrived. Pep had an important role in my signing, but also the club.

“City is a huge club and it is getting bigger and bigger so I just want to say thanks for everything. I hope that I can keep making the fans happy.”