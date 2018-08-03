Meyer makes big money Palace move

Crystal Palace have sealed a big-money Bosman move for German international Max Meyer after he reached the end of his contract at FC Schalke 04.

Meyer was linked with the likes of Spurs, Liverpool and Arsenal as his deal slowly expired at Schalke, with the 22-year-old one of the most sought-after free agents on the market this summer.

But Palace have won the race for the midfielder’s signature, with reports indicating that his three-year deal at Selhurst Park is worth an estimated £170,000 a week.

“I’m proud to be here and I hope I can make the next step in my career,” he said.

“I played at Selhurst Park last season for Schalke and the atmosphere was perfect, and I can’t wait to experience the atmosphere for a Premier League game.”

Meyer was left out of the Germany squad for the summer’s World Cup, but he established himself as a key figure in the Schalke side that finished second in the Bundesliga last season.