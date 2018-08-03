Fulham boost defence with £15m Mawson deal

Fulham have splashed out a reported £15million to bring centre-half Alfie Mawson back to the Premier League from relegated Swansea City.

Mawson was one of the few bright spots for Swansea last season in their doomed bid to avoid the drop after the 24-year-old earned a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

Newly-promoted Fulham have made him their fourth signing of the summer on a four-year deal after joining Jean Michael Seri, Andre Schurrle and Aleksandar Mitrovic in moving to Craven Cottage.

“I’m really happy to get this over the line and join Fulham,” said Mawson.

“I’m excited by the project going on here and the football being played last season was lovely on the eye but also effective and I can’t wait to be a part of it and get going.

“I’m excited to be a part of this great club moving forward and to help achieve success in the Premier League.”