Defoe dismisses Rangers reports

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe says he won’t be leaving the Premier League for Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.

Reports in the British press claimed the England, former Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Portsmouth star was set to move to the Scottish Premier League.

But when quizzed about a potential move up north the 35-year-old striker said he was intent on remaining with the Cherries.

⚽️🔥 Happy to get another goal today, but can’t wait for the start of the @premierleague season… #JD18 pic.twitter.com/ba3etXaKTJ — Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) July 31, 2018

Defoe has previously been the subject of transfer deadline day deals, but insists that won’t happen this time around.

He said: “No way, I’ve been there, done that.

“I’ve always been one of those players, even when I see rumours that I always try to focus on the club you’re at, you’ve got a job to do, you’re here, you’re happy, and that’s it.

“The speculation is just part and parcel of it though, everyone gets it and you just get your head down, work hard and get ready for the season.”

Reflecting on the Rangers rumours, Defoe continued: “I saw some of that, but again, that’s just something I’ve always had.

“Even when I’ve been at clubs and played every game, you’ll always find something, especially with social media now.

“I’ve played with Steven Gerrard and we’ve got the same agent.

“I’m just like everyone else, you see things on Twitter and in the papers, but that’s it really.”

Defoe will next be in action for Bournemouth in a club friendly against Real Betis.

They finish their pre-season preparations against Marseille before kicking off in the Premier League against Cardiff City.