Emery pleased with present squad

Unai Emery says he’s satisfied with the signings he’s made so far at Arsenal and would be confident to begin the new Premiership season with the side he has assembled.

Speaking after the Gunners’ International Champions Cup penalty shootout win over Chelsea, the new manager revealed he was “happy with the players” he had.

Alexandre Lacazette netted a very late equaliser in the pre-season friendly after a fifth-minute goal from Antonio Rudiger.

All of Arsenal’s penalty takers scored from the spot, with only Ruben Loftus-Cheek missing for the Blues.

New club signings include Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.

Emery said: “At the moment I am very happy with the players who are with here with us.

“I am telling you now, we are ok.”

The manager added that he was not uncertain if Aaron Ramsey would be remaining at the club this season, saying: “I don’t know [if he will sign a new contract]. This is a question for the club and the player.

“My focus is on the players and the training for the match against Lazio and then Man City.”

The Welsh international picked up a minor injury in the warm up to this game and did not feature.

Arsenal faces Serie A side Lazio in their final pre-season match this Saturday before facing the Premier League champions on the opening day of the 2018/19 season.