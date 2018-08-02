Palace snap up Kouyate from West Ham

Crystal Palace has announced the signing of Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate from West Ham.
CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates
The 28-year-old joins the Eagles on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
A former Anderlecht player, who has 42 caps for his country, Kouyate leaves the Hammers after four seasons where he played 129 times in the Premier League, scoring 12 goals.
Bienvenue @PapiCheikhou! #SenEagle 🦅 pic.twitter.com/oq3p2oNQ3m
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 1, 2018
Speaking to the official Palace website, he said: “This is the right time to move because I needed a new challenge.
“I have good memories of West Ham but I need to come here and give my best because I like the Crystal Palace project.”
Kouyate joins fellow new signing, goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who was signed on a free from Getafe.
He added: “I’m so happy. It’s been a long day but now everything is good and I’m very excited to start with my new teammates.
“I spoke to the manager and I know he’ll be a good manager. I also spoke to Pape Souare yesterday and he told me I had to come and now I’m here and I’m very happy.”
Kouyate played all three of his side’s group games at the World Cup in Russia.