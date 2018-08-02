Sarri unhappy with Willian’s absence

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says he wants to have a word with Willian after the Brazilian failed to report for pre-season training on time.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

The 29-year-old winger is still absent and an expired passport is reportedly the reason why he hasn’t made the trip back to London just yet.

Willian has already been linked with moves to Manchester United and Real Madrid and his delayed return to Stamford Bridge has further fueled the speculation regarding his potential exit.

Sarri is disappointed that the Brazil international has not made his return and is hoping to get to the bottom of it as soon as possible.

“I want to speak to him before I answer these questions. I want to speak to him,” Sarri told reporters after Chelsea’s win over Arsenal via a penalty shootout in Dublin on Wednesday.

“I am not happy about this situation but before I answer, I would like to speak to him.”