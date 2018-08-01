Liverpool send Woodburn on loan to Blades

Liverpool have opted to send promising young winger Ben Woodburn out on loan to Championship side Sheffield United for the upcoming season.

CLICK HERE for Transfer Buzz news and updates

The 18-year-old has already made six Premier League appearances for the Reds after working his way through the club’s youth system, but he will now continue his development with the Blades.

A post shared by Sheffield United Official (@sufc_official) on Aug 1, 2018 at 3:49am PDT

Woodburn is also a Wales international and has made seven appearances for the Dragons, after making his debut in September last year.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is pleased to add the Liverpool youngster to his squad and told the press: “Ben is a great signing for us, he is an exciting player with undoubted quality.

“He’s been involved with Liverpool throughout their pre-season and I’m delighted they’ve trusted us with one of their outstanding young prospects, who is a full international as a teenager.

“It’s his first loan move and I’m sure it will be a great one for all parties.

“He makes goals and scores goals with both feet, he can play in a couple of attacking positions and gives us flexibility at the top of the pitch.”