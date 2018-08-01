Digne seals Toffees switch

New Everton boss Marco Silva has bolstered his defensive options ahead of the 2018/19 season with the capture of Lucas Digne from Barcelona.

The France international, who was not a part of his country’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad, has brought a two-year spell at the Camp Nou to an end.

Digne played second fiddle to Jordi Alba at Barca, but he’s expected to push Leighton Baines for the left-back slot in Silva’s side, after putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Toffees.

The 25-year-old is relishing the challenge of playing in the Premier League, having already plied his trade in the French, Italian and Spanish top flights.

“Everton is a big club with a great history. I want to play games, win games and excite the fans with the quality of our football,” he told evertontv.

“I played good football in Rome and I played well, too, in Barcelona. I progressed a lot as a player and as a person by playing with the best players in the world.

“When you play with the best players it helps you build your character and, of course, it helps on the training ground and during games, too, because you want to give the best of you.

“I want to show my best football here and discover the best league in the world. Everybody loves the Premier League. I am loving the fact I am coming here.

“I am not afraid, I am excited. For me, it is a new challenge to discover a country, a league, people and a great club such as Everton. It is fabulous.”

Silva added: “It is important to say that he is a player who, from the first moment he was contacted, showed an enormous desire to play at Everton.

“He is a high-quality player, aggressive, with a good technical ability and in the past five seasons he has played two years at Paris St-Germain, one in Roma and for the past two seasons, he has demonstrated his clear quality in Barcelona.

“Lucas is a player who will add competitiveness in a position where we only had Leighton Baines last season and he is accustomed to winning. This is his mentality having captured titles in his career and having these on his résumé.”