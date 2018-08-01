Mourinho applauds ‘amazing effort’

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho praised the spirit in his squad following their 2-1 victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera both scored in the first half at the Hard Rock Stadium alongside a goal from Karim Benzema.

It was United’s third game of the International Champions Cup after a penalty shootout win over AC Milan and a 4-1 defeat to Liverpool.

After complaining about a number of issues throughout his side’s pre-season tour including the unavailability of key players and a lack of transfer activity, Mourinho finally conceded that their preparations were coming together.

Following the win and ahead of facing Bayern Munich in a final friendly, the manager praised his team and welcomed the early return of a number of players ahead of their opening Premier League fixture with Leicester City.

Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones have all been on holiday since the World Cup in Russia, but will now be in line to face the Foxes.

Mourinho said: “My players, amazing in their effort.

“But we have more effort in front of us. We go to Munich in a few days and we start the Premier League in nine days.

“These are the players that we have, plus Lindelof, that started training two days ago, plus Marcus Rashford, Jones and Lukaku, because they gave to the group and to the team three days of their holidays, so they’re coming back three days early to try and be available for the team.”

Mourinho added: “My players will be in amazing condition. Sanchez is fresh, the way the man is running, I think he is in a fantastic condition. So let’s look at it from a positive side and wait for Lindelof, Rashford, Lukaku and Jones.

“But the result of the game today is not important. If you play Real Madrid in the Champions League that result is important, not today.”