City sign Dutch centre-back Sandler

Manchester City has added to their ranks with the signature of Dutch defender Philippe Sandler.

The 21-year-old centre-back joins the Premier League champions from Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle.

⚠️ OFFICIEL : Manchester City signe Philippe Sandler. pic.twitter.com/fXf9q153Sk — Manchester City FR (@MCIFrance) July 31, 2018

A former Netherlands Under-20 international, Sandler, came through the Ajax Amsterdam youth structures before joining Zwolle in 2016.

A brief statement from City, read: “Manchester City are delighted to confirm the signing of Dutch defender Philippe Sandler.

“At 6ft 2in tall Sandler is a commanding presence at centre-back, while also comfortable in a holding midfield role.

“Everyone at City would like to welcome him to the Club.”