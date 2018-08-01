Mourinho: No idea if Martial will return

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits he doesn’t know if unsettled forward Anthony Martial will return to the club before the start of the new season.

The Frenchman left the Red Devils’ pre-season tour to return to Paris for the birth of his second child but is yet to report back to the team and Mourinho is uncertain if he will come back.

Martial has been strongly linked with moves away from the club after struggling to establish himself as a regular starter under Mourinho last season. The 22-year-old started only 18 Premier League games in 2017/18.

Asked whether Martial would return to the team, Mourinho told the press: “Anthony Martial? Is better for [press officer] Karen [Shotbolt] to answer if she wants to answer.” Shotbolt responded: “We’re here to talk about the game.”

Pressed further on the Martial situation, Mourinho replied: “I don’t know.”

United beat Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup in Miami on Tuesday and will face Bayern Munich in their final pre-season friendly on Sunday.