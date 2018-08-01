Alisson: Liverpool already feels like home

New Liverpool keeper Alisson joined his new teammates for training earlier this week and says that he already feels at “home”.

The Brazil international, who signed from Roma last month for a world-record fee of £65 million, joined the rest of the Liverpool squad at their training base in France.

“I’ve had a good few resting days with my family, but we all couldn’t wait to get the new season underway soon. It’s only my first day and I feel at home already,” he said.

Alisson and his Brazil international teammate Roberto Firmino reported back for training this week, and are likely to feature in Liverpool’s remaining pre-season games. The Reds face Napoli on Saturday and Torino on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men open their Premier League campaign when they play West Ham on August 12.

“Although these two weeks don’t seem like a long time, it’s enough for us to be ready for our first game,” Alisson added.

“We’ll play two friendlies before this game and I’m sure the hard work the team have put in so far is going to help me become a member of the squad as quickly as possible so that I am 100 percent ready for our first game to kick off the Premier League in a good way.

“It’s important I get to know them as quickly as possible,” he continued.

“The relationship we develop off the pitch is very helpful for us to gel as a team. I know Fabinho and Bobby and I’m sure they’re going to help me.

“I’ve also already worked with ‘Mo Mo’ [Salah], the three of them will be very important for me to settle into the squad.

“My first impression tells me it won’t be difficult for me here – it’s a great squad formed by great players and brilliant professionals. I’m sure it’s going to be a great season for us all.”