Stephens: Bissouma is an exciting addition

Brighton midfielder Dale Stephens was pleased to see the club bring in Yves Bissouma, and is looking forward to playing alongside the new signing this season.

The Seagulls signed the 21-year-old Mali international for £15 million from Lille this month. Bissouma made 24 Ligue 1 appearances for the French club last term and scored two goals.

“He’s come with a lot of potential and you see in training he’s got bundles of ability,” Stephens was quoted as saying by the Brighton and Hove Independent.

“It’s exciting to bring players in like him and I’m sure he’ll fit into the squad quite nicely.”

Brighton clinched 15th position in their first season back in the Premier League last season.

Asked about their objectives for the new campaign, Stephens added: “Just to build on what we did (last year), that’s got to be our blueprint.

“We finished the season quite strong and beat some of the big teams. We’ve got to take confidence from what we did last year and we’ve got to build on it.

“If we get a good start before Christmas, we’ll just see where we end up.”