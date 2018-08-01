Jakubiak eager to impress Gracia

Watford forward Alex Jakubiak is determined to break into manager Javi Gracia’s first-team plans after spending the last four years out on loan.

The 21-year-old is a product of the Hornets’ youth system but is yet to make his senior debut. He has been loaned out to six different clubs namely Braintree, Oxford United, Dagenham and Redbridge, Fleetwood, Wycombe and Falkirk.

Jakubiak has been involved in the club’s pre-season fixtures and is eager to impress Gracia as he aims to establish himself in the first team and avoid another loan spell.

“I think I can use the experience I’ve got, not only at Falkirk, to really kick on now,” he told the club’s official website. “I think I did quite well against Stevenage.

“But the main thing is trying to get minutes with the first team off the back of these two games, and playing in front of the manager can only help that.

“Hopefully I have done enough to prove to him how good I am and what I can offer to the team. He’s told me to express myself and be confident when I’m playing, so hopefully I can add that to my game.

“I’ve been here a long time now – training with the first team, playing Under-23s football, going out on loan – so I’d like to settle down and get some real minutes.”