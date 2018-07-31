Pochettino: Spurs possibly won’t sign anyone

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he doesn’t know if the club will bring in any new players before the start of the Premier League season.

Spurs are yet to add any fresh faces to their squad this transfer window, despite Pochettino previously stating that he wants the club to be “brave” and “take risks” in the market to compete with the top clubs in England.

Tottenham have been linked with moves for Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, Aston Villa man Jack Grealish, and Manchester United winger Anthony Martial, but it remains unclear whether any of these transfers will happen.

“Last season I told you some numbers, but this season we don’t know,” he told reporters.

“I don’t know if we are going to sign [anyone] or not. We’re working on that. I cannot tell you if we’re going to sign one, zero or two or three or four.”

He added: “I think I am working and focused on trying to deliver my job, our job. I try to prepare the team. That’s the focus and we’re concentrating on that.”