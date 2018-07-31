Klopp confident of long-term Mane stay

With so much optimism at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp is confident he can keep top players like Sadio Mane at Anfield for the foreseeable future.

Spurred on by the attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Mane, the Reds secured a fourth place finish in the Premier League last season, and made it all the way to the Champions League final.

That kind of progress has already seen both Salah and Firmino sign new long-term contracts earlier this year, and Klopp is confident that Mane will follow suit.

“When I speak about the good mood in the club, that is not only in the stands. We are Liverpool as a team and the boys want to be part of it,” Klopp said.

“That’s really cool and it’s a big achievement for the club because these boys, Bobby Firmino, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, and a lot of the others as well, could play for pretty much any team in the world.

“… It is an improved situation that these players don’t use us and then go. It’s cool but now we all together have to deliver. Sign your contracts but now, go again.”

Klopp also expressed his satisfaction with Liverpool’s four new signings in the current transfer window. The German doesn’t think he will need any more recruits for the coming season, or a straight replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who moved to Barcelona in January.

“We don’t need to replace Phil. We need to make a squad for the next year. Out there on the market, there isn’t a Phil Coutinho-light. It’s not there. But there are a lot of good players and we have brought a few of them in,” Klopp added.

Liverpool’s Premier League campaign gets under way against West Ham United on August 12.