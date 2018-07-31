Wolves interested in Shanghai SIPG star Wu Lei

Premier League newcomers Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in signing Chinese international striker Wu Lei.

The Express and Star said that the newly-promoted Midlands side are looking to Wu to boost their attacking options.

The Shanghai SIPG striker became the record scorer in China’s top flight at the weekend when he bagged his 88th goal in their 5-1 win over Beijing Renhe.

We have to applause our player Wu Lei – now with most goals (88) of a Chinese player in the domestic league ever. And still only 26 years old… #SIPG pic.twitter.com/AEF5v9v2OO — Mads Davidsen (@MadsRDavidsen) July 29, 2018

Wu has a total of 137 goals in 280 games for Shanghai, where he plays alongside Brazilians Oscar and Hulk, as well as 11 in 52 for the Chinese national team.

The 26-year old star has long been linked with a move to Europe, but said just last year that the time wasn’t right.

“I receive offers from European clubs all the time, but the timing has not been right,” Wu said.

“Also, my focus right now is on helping my club to win titles in the domestic league and in the AFC Champions League. Maybe after that, I’ll think about playing in Europe.”

Wolves, who were runaway winners of the Championship last season, are owned by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International.