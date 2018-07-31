Puel certain Maguire will stay

Leicester boss Claude Puel says he is confident defender Harry Maguire will stay despite reported interest from Manchester United.

United are interested in the 25-year old Foxes defender after his stellar showing at the World Cup for England, but Puel is certain that the £65 million rated Maguire will not be leaving the King Power Stadium.

“I am confident about the presence of Harry for this season. He is a very good player for us,” Puel said.

“I was not surprised about his performance during this World Cup. We saw his progress during the second half of the season.

“He was great and played very well. It was not a surprise to see him perform well at this level in the international game.

“Of course for us he is a very good player – I wait for him with impatience because we need Harry.”

Keeper Kasper Schmeichel has also been linked with a departure, with Chelsea expected to table an offer if Thibaut Courtois ends up signing for Real Madrid.

Puel, though, is hoping neither transfer will happen, telling the media: “I think we can keep both players. It is crucial for us.

“We cannot lose players just a few days before the beginning of the season. We would not be able to find a solution and we cannot be behind.

“Kasper and Maguire are so valuable for us. It is important to maintain our structure, our squad and all our valuable players for the team.

“We know all the difficulties after the World Cup, to work in this condition to prepare all of the squad, to keep good mentality and spirit and to find a good level for every player.

“If we have another surprise before the end of the pre-season, it will be tough.”