Fulham sign Mitrovic, line up Mawson

Fulham have completed the signing of Serbia forward Aleksandar Mitrovic from Newcastle for a fee of around £22 million.

Mitrovic spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, scoring 12 goals in 17 games as the Cottagers earned promotion to the Premier League in the Championship play-offs.

The 23-year-old, who played for Serbia in the recent World Cup, put pen to paper on a five-year deal.

“I’m happy to the moon and back,” he said.

“I’m very glad and happy and proud to finally be here and officially become a Fulham player. I have love for the fans. They’re amazing fans and I have a really good connection with them.

“This is a big club and last year we made history.

“We want to keep making big things – and with all the fans behind us I think we can go far.”

Mitrovic joined Newcastle from Anderlecht in 2015 for £14.5 million.

Meanwhile, the Cottagers also moved closer to signing Swansea central defender Alfie Mawson.

Mawson has been rumoured to be leaving Swansea since their relegation and is due to undergo a medical at Fulham on Tuesday in a deal that could cost the London club up to £20 million.

The 24-year-old made more than 70 appearances for the Swans since signing from Barnsley for £5 million in 2016.