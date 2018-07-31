Stekelenburg pens Toffees extension

Maarten Stekelenburg is planning to push Jordan Pickford for a place in the first team this coming season after signing a one-year contract extension with Everton.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper joined the Toffees from Fulham in 2016 and was a regular starter before a leg injury saw him fall behind Joel Robles in the pecking order between the posts.

The arrival of Pickford from relegated Sunderland the following year led to even less opportunities for Stekelenburg, who made just three appearances last term – neither of them in the Premier League.

However, the Netherlands international is determined to provide more competition for England’s No.1 in 2018/19 after featuring for Marco Silva’s side in pre-season, with Pickford given time off following his World Cup exploits.

“Jordan had a very good 2017-18 season and played superbly as well for England at the World Cup,” Stekelenburg told evertontv, after agreeing a new deal that ties him to the club until 2020.

“I understand my role and I will try to compete with Jordan and push him to continue to get better as well.

“For me, it was tough last year because I had an injury and it took me a few months to come back from that.

“But I’m fit now, I’ve played in our pre-season games and I’m very much looking forward to Jordan getting back here so we can push one another.”