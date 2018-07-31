Azpilicueta: Chelsea are progressing under Sarri

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta believes the players are showing promising signs of improvement under the tutelage of new head coach Maurizio Sarri.

The former Napoli manager took over the reins from Antonio Conte this month and has already made plenty of progress with the players, according to Azpilicueta.

“It’s been really good since the first day. We’ve been learning his methods and I think the team looks better with every minute,” the Spaniard told the club’s official website.

“We know we don’t have a lot of time to prepare for [the new season] so we have to work hard to pick up the movements we want to do.

“I think we saw a good team against Inter and we have to play collectively to get the results.”

Sarri’s side are undefeated in pre-season thus far having beaten Manchester United and Perth Glory before a penalty shoot-out win over Inter Milan on Saturday.