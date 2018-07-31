Mahrez cleared to return to training

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola can breathe a sigh of relief after it was confirmed that Riyad Mahrez suffered “no significant damage’ to his ankle on Saturday.

The Algeria international, who joined the Premier League champions for a club-record £60 million fee from Leicester earlier this month, sustained the injury in the 3-2 win over Bayern Munich.

Mahrez limped off just 28 minutes into the International Champions Cup clash after being on the receiving end of a challenge from Bayern defender Chris Richards.

However, scans on Monday revealed no serious problems and the 27-year-old winger has been cleared to return to training ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield, which sees the Citizens go up against FA Cup winners Chelsea.

“Riyad Mahrez has been given the all-clear to return to training later this week after picking up an ankle knock,” City announced in a statement.

“A scan [on Monday] has revealed no significant damage, and he could be available for selection for this weekend’s Community Shield against Chelsea.”