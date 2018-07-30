Revitalised Luiz loving life under Sarri

Chelsea defender David Luiz has said he does not want to leave Stamford Bridge, adding that he is loving his new lease of life under new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri.

The 31-year-old Brazil international, who was frozen out under Antonio Conte, has seen his fortunes turn around under Sarri, starting both of the Italian’s first games in charge.

Luiz, who moved to London for a second spell in 2016 for £32m, said: “I came back to Chelsea to stay.

“When I took my decision to come back here from Paris it was to win the Premier League and to do something again with Chelsea, so I am very happy here.

“I love Sarri’s philosophy. We play high, with a lot of possession in a technical way. He’s trying to help us every single day to learn quickly his philosophy.

“A new philosophy always takes time. But it also depends on us. If we’re dedicated every day and doing things every single day in training, we’re trying to learn quickly.”

Luiz added that although Chelsea are reported to be looking at signing some new defenders, he was still happy at the club.

“It is good to have fantastic players, more than just 11.

“You have many players that can play in the starting XI, so it is a positive challenge for everybody.”