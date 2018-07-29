Pochettino rules out Bale signing

Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed the idea of Gareth Bale rejoining Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid.

The Welshman became the Spanish side’s most expensive signing when he joined the club from Spurs in 2013.

While he has impressed at times throughout his time in La Liga, reports suggest that Real may look to offload the 29-year-old.

But when quizzed about potentially making a bid for the four-time Champions League winner, the Spurs boss laughed off the suggestion, despite having yet made any signings this off-season.

Pochettino, who is currently with his side in the United States, competing in the International Champions Cup, said: “I think it’s not realistic.”

When quizzed about any potential additions, he added: “With or without injuries that was our target after we finished last season – to add some players with qualities that can help us achieve all that we want.

“You need to be relaxed, working hard. My focus is trying to help the team and develop the way we want to play and arrive in the best condition to start the season.”

Pochettino added that he has been happy with the young players in his squad, who have stepped into the breach left by Spurs’ World Cup players, who are still in recovery.

“I am so happy with the young ones. Luke Amos has played the most and then Oliver Skipp.

“A lot of the younger ones have the possibility to show their quality. I am so happy with them. I think they are players that still need to grow.”