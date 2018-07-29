Proud Moura ready to help Spurs

Lucas Moura is hopeful of hitting the ground running for Tottenham at the start of the 2018/19 season having settled at the London club.

The 25-year-old Brazilian joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain during last term’s January transfer window.

He was eased into life at Spurs under manager Mauricio Pochettino, showing glimpses of his undoubted genius, mainly as a late substitute.

This season though, with a full pre-season under his belt, the former Sao Paulo winger said, that although he is a quiet person, he is determined to shine this season after falling out of favour at PSG.

Moura told Sky Sports News: “The first six months was for the adaptation, to know the club and my team-mates and to adapt to a new championship.

“I hope this season I will be 100 per cent ready to help the team.

“I feel comfortable now but I am a little bit reserved, a little bit shy, but all my team-mates are very nice and I am so happy, everyone helps me.”

He added: “It is a pleasure to be here and I am so proud of this.”

Tottenham are currently involved in a pre-season tour of the USA, playing in the International Champions Cup where they beat Roma 4-1, ahead of a penalty shootout loss to Barcelona after a 2-2 draw.

Up next for Moura and his teammates is a clash with AC Milan on Wednesday. They also face Girona before kicking off their Premier League season against Newcastle United on Saturday.