City suffer Mahrez injury blow

Manchester City has suffered a blow in pre-season with an ankle injury to new signing Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian international started his side’s International Champions Cup clash with FC Bayern Munchen at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida where City came from behind to win 3-2.

Meritan Shabani and Arjen Robben had put the German champions into an early 2-0 lead.

Bernardo Silva then came on to replace Mahrez and netted a brace either side of a goal from Lukas Nmecha.

Speaking after the game, City boss Pep Guardiola said he was unsure as to the extent of the injury as he ponders a number of concerns ahead of his side’s first competitive match against Chelsea next Sunday, in the Community Shield.

He said: “I don’t know [the extent]. I wasn’t in the locker room. It was his ankle. We will see, maybe it is not a problem.

“I’m concerned for many things, for injured players, players who are still not here but I am so satisfied for what all of the guys on the tour have done.”

During the ICC tournament, City has lost 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund and 2-1 to Liverpool ahead of beating Bayern.