Klopp thrilled by Shaqiri’s start to Liverpool career

After his magnificent display in Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Manchester United, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Xherdan Shaqiri has surpassed even his expectations.

Shaqiri, who only signed for the Reds from Stoke City two weeks ago, got his Liverpool career off to a dream start by scoring a stunning overhead kick and setting up a Daniel Sturridge goal in the International Champions Cup clash against the Red Devils.

“That’s not normal after four days in the club, adapting that well to the style of play,” Klopp said of the Swiss winger.

“We wanted to help him a little bit with the position so that it’s not too complicated. We gave him a lot of freedom, offensively playing natural, plus offering runs in behind, which is what he did especially around the Sturridge goal.

“It was better than I would have expected, to be honest. We played over 90 minutes of really good football on a very difficult pitch for both teams. We played simple and quick, kept them moving. That was good. After the Dortmund game [a 3-1 defeat] I didn’t feel really good but I knew I don’t have to make it bigger than it is. It’s a pre-season game so if you make mistakes you should lose. Today we don’t make it bigger of course.”

Klopp revealed that Shaqiri was raring to go the minute he signed for the Reds, and that the German initially had to temporarily curb his enthusiasm.

“For Shaq, at the moment he signed he wanted to stay immediately at Liverpool and train with us,” Klopp revealed.

“I think it was a week after he finished the World Cup, so I said: ‘No, no, no. Go’. He came back a few days ago and he was really excited. For him it was a very good moment in his career, having already had a real experience at Bayern, at Stoke and at Inter. Those were important moments in his career and now we have him and he can play together with a few really nice football players.”