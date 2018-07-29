Mourinho: Matic to miss start of season

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic will miss the start of the Premier League season after surgery.

Matic played all three of his country’s World Cup games, but Mourinho has revealed that he picked up an injury during the tournament which he was unable to shake off while on holiday.

“Matic arrived from the World Cup, holiday, direct to surgery because something happened in the World Cup,” Mourinho told United’s official website.

“He has had surgery. He is out for the start of the season. He came from the World Cup with the injury and the time he had to rest on holiday was not enough to resolve the problem.

“I don’t know how long he will be out for.”

The 29-year-old’s injury is just one of a lengthy list of grievances for the Portuguese manager, as he continues to prepare his side for the upcoming season in the International Champions Cup pre-season tournament.

“We play Real Madrid and we have no more players than what we have,” he told MUTV. “Matic arrived from the World Cup, holiday, direct to surgery because something happened in the World Cup. Antonio Valencia comes from holiday — I think too much holiday for him. His condition was not good when he was back, then injury and also go back.

“Anthony Martial has the baby and after the baby is born — beautiful baby, full of health, thank God — he should be here and he is not here. So we have Alexis (Sanchez) and (Juan) Mata who play every minute of every match and now we have Real Madrid and after that Bayern Munich and that’s our start.

United were hammered 4-1 by Liverpool in their second Champions Cup game, having previously beaten AC Milan on penalties.

The Red Devils will kick off their Premier League campaign against Leicester City on 10 August.