Sarri backs Morata despite Higuain talk

Maurizio Sarri has expressed his confidence in Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, despite persistent speculation over a move for Gonzalo Higuain.

Morata set up Pedro’s goal in Chelsea’s International Champions Cup draw against Inter on Saturday, as new boss Sarri was encouraged by the Spaniard’s improved display.

There has been talk that Morata could be heading to AC Milan if Chelsea are successful in their attempts to lure Juventus frontman Higuain to Stamford Bridge.

We keep working and we keep getting better!! Great job!! Go Chelsea!! pic.twitter.com/2zpnnUPINp — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) July 28, 2018

Sarri would not be drawn on the transfer speculation, but insisted that Morata was part of his future plans.

“I’m still waiting for the best Morata,” Sarri said when asked about Higuain.

“In the first match Morata did not play very well, in Australia [a 1-0 defeat of Perth Glory].

“But tonight, especially in the first 30 minutes, he improved a lot. I am satisfied and I am very confident in him for the future.”